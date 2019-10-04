DearPresidentUhuru: Kenyans remind Uhuru of his ‘ignored’ in-tray

In 2010, American pop artist Pink recorded a song titled Dear Mr President which was a direct criticism of the then President George W. Bush.

Kenyans seem to be following in her footsteps. On Friday, innumerable Kenyans decided to remind President Uhuru Kenyatta on what is going wrong in Kenya.

Pink’s song is very critical and provoking of what was happening back then in the US just the same way Kenyans are reminding the president of his failed promises.

Kenyans, especially the youth, have criticized the head of state on several areas of his administration including the unemployment, runaway corruption and perceived lack of compassion for poor and middle-class citizens.

SPORTPESA AND BETIN

At least two companies -SportPesa and Betin- have fired all their employees after shutting down their operations in Kenya citing unfair tax regimes.

Here is what Kenyans had to say:

#DearPresidentUhuru please intervene for the family at Likoni to get assistance. If there are able divers from abroad please let them be allowed to retrieve the bodies for that family to get closure please please please — YesHelloooo (@JanoNyaga) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru.For several years impunity has been the order of the day in this nation.Kenyans are not able to stop this cartels kingpins from masquerading as leaders.Are we ready to let go of our comfort and hit the streets today?if the answer is yes then Kenya is ready — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru.The big question we Kenyans need to ask ourselves is whether we are angry enough with the current state of leadership in this nation.If the answer is yes then we need to go to the streets for a huge march that will see all the corrupt leaders jailed for life — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru I voted for you twice in 2017 and I admit this was one of my greatest regret you not only failed me but all the Kenyan youths who hoped for a better Kenya under your leadership. @WilliamsRuto. — Felo™ (@FelixOkemwa) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru What happened to the millions of jobs you promised the youth of this country 10 years ago? Records from the registrar of companies paint a dim picture, over 100 companies have shut down since January 2019! — Michael Okumu (@MichaelOkumu20) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru are you still in control?

Is everything going on around your government not disturbing you at all!

You seem so comfortable despite the mess that is your government.

Have you given up? — I’m Vic (@vic_tarus) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru Do you have any feelings left for Kenyans?, Your people are suffering — Hmkaranja (@hmkaranja) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru jana nimeenda almost 50km looking for a job, juzi ilikua about 30km, Monday ilkua almost 60km. Leo naingia Kiambu looking for the same planning to cover 300-500km^sq then move to Naks if unsuccessful, nipeeni siri — Steve (@MikeNungari) October 4, 2019

#DearPresidentUhuru The country is worse than you found it. you promised jobs but what we have seen is just the collapse and merger of companies leaving many people jobless.Where will these jobless people go to? — chumayareli (@chumayareli) October 4, 2019