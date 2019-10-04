Join our WhatsApp Channel
#DearPresidentUhuru: Kenyans remind Uhuru of his ‘ignored’ in-tray

By Hilary Kimuyu October 4th, 2019 2 min read

In 2010, American pop artist Pink recorded a song titled Dear Mr President which was a direct criticism of the then President George W. Bush.

Kenyans seem to be following in her footsteps. On Friday, innumerable Kenyans decided to remind President Uhuru Kenyatta on what is going wrong in Kenya.

Pink’s song is very critical and provoking of what was happening back then in the US just the same way Kenyans are reminding the president of his failed promises.

Kenyans, especially the youth, have criticized the head of state on several areas of his administration including the unemployment, runaway corruption and perceived lack of compassion for poor and middle-class citizens.

SPORTPESA AND BETIN

At least two companies -SportPesa and Betin- have fired all their employees after shutting down their operations in Kenya citing unfair tax regimes.

Here is what Kenyans had to say:

