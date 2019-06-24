Deadline for KCPE candidates review of secondary schools choices adjusted

Candidates in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) have until July to review their choices of secondary schools.

In the past, KCPE candidates were allowed to choose schools after the release of KCPE examinations results.

The candidates have 11 school to select from, including four national schools, four extra-county pool and two from the county schools and a day school.

ADMISSION PROCESS

According to Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang the learners will get a spot in one of the 11 schools of their choice.

Dr Kipsang also said the new deadline will save time taken in the admission process.

“Having been in class eight for two terms, parents can now assess their children’s capability and help them make informed decisions. There will be no more requests to change schools in January,” Kipsang said in Nairobi.

CANDIDATES

The exercise started on January 2 and ended on February 15 followed by a verification exercise which ran from February 18 to 28.

According to the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), 1.78 million candidates have been registered to sit this year’s KCPE and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).