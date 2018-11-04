DCJ Mwilu’s employee arrested for lying to police

Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu’s driver was on Saturday arrested for allegedly lying to police last year.

Cosmas Mutua is said to have lied to detectives about his alleged abduction by people who wanted to know Justice Mwilu’s residence.

Mr Mutua was arrested is being held at Kilimani police station after the detectives concluded that his claims on November 8, 2017 were false.

A statement from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti identified the employee.

FORCEFULLY CAPTURED

According to police, Mutua reported that he was forcefully captured and held by people who demanded to know Ms Mwilu’s residence.

The man narrated that the incident took place when he went to shop at Nakumatt Junction along Ngong’ Road.

Mutua told police that he boarded a matatu at Junction Mall stage and alighted at Impala bus stop, and as he walked along Makindu Road, he was stopped by three people on a motorcycle, who asked him to show them where the DCJ lived, but that he declined.

Mr Mutua claimed, in the report filed under OB NO. 44/08/11/2017, that since he remained adamant, the three people abandoned him at Muringa Road.

Police, however, carried out investigations and established that he gave false information.

“There was no such incident. He was arrested and booked under OB. NO 74/2/11/2018 and will be arraigned on November 5,” the statement said.

FALSE INFORMATION

And after a year of investigations, police say he gave false information.

The incident is said to have happened almost a month after unknown men confronted, shot and injured the DCJ’s driver along Ngong Road. Police Constable Titus Musyoka, was shot outside Marsabit Plaza.

He was in the DCJ’s official car when he was confronted by the gunmen as he bought seedlings. Police later recovered two guns believed to have been stolen from Mr Musyoka during the incident. He has since recovered from his cheek injuries.