DCI warns of rise in online scams





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged Kenyans to exercise caution while transacting online, noting cases of digital fraud are on the increase.

DCI boss George Kinoti expressed concern over the skyrocketing fraud cases online, cautioning Kenyans to be extra vigilant while engaging in digital transactions.

He added that cases of online shopping scams are on the rise as more Kenyans take to the internet to shop during the Christmas festive season.

Many Kenyans have fallen victim to scammers who are taking advantage of unsuspecting online shoppers.

“We, therefore, advise the public to take precaution while engaging in online business dealings, to avoid falling prey to online scammers and fraudsters,” the DCI cautioned.

Shoppers have been advised to only deal with trusted and verified online vendors as there is a growing trend where fraudsters mimic websites and social media pages belonging to established sellers.

“Equally, be careful when dealing with doorstep deliveries and who you choose to make deliveries to your house. As a safety precaution, turn down deliveries from agents who show up at your door without your request, as they may have an ulterior motive,” DCI added.

The DCI further said that some Kenyans had found themselves in unpleasant scenarios after engaging in business on social media websites without first conducting due diligence, which had cost them dearly.

Members of the public have been asked to report any cases of security threat on toll-free number 0800 722 203 for assistance.

Apart from getting assistance from police in the recovery of the lost items, the DCI said a prior police report would come in handy in reinforcing evidence by the victim in the event such documents were subjected to unlawful use by the perpetrators.