DCI warn public of ‘airport’ fraudsters





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked the public to be on the lookout for fraudsters who prey on young women via social media.

This is after it emerged that a 28-year-old woman has filed a report requesting authorities to help trace a fraudster who conned her out Sh52,000 under the guise of love.

The woman had been deceived into believing the man, whom she met online, had sent her gifts, which she was to collect at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The DCI on Saturday said women are lured with promises of a good life abroad but end up being swindled their hard-earned money.

DCI said that there had been a high number of young ladies thronging the airport ostensibly to collect gifts sent by their online ‘suitors.’

“However, upon arrival, they are shocked to realize that they have been conned and no such packages exist,” the DCI says.

For instance, after chatting (on social media) for some days, the man tells the woman that he’s sent her some gold necklaces and other assorted jewelry as proof of his undying affection.

The gullible lady is later telephoned by a person who identifies himself as a customs agent-based at JKIA, informing her that he has a received her shipment from abroad.

The scammers allegedly pose as successful businessmen, with their social media timelines packed with photos of their supposed expensive lifestyles.

They promise their victims blissful lives overseas and offer to send them expensive gifts to prove how serious they are.

Preliminary investigations by JKIA-based detectives established that the fraudsters mainly operate from Kisumu and Kiambu.

“While we work round the clock to bring the suspects to book, we wish to caution young ladies to be wary of such fraudsters who may end up tricking them into more dangerous situations, some of which may cost them their lives,” the DCI adds.

