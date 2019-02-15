DCI summons alcohol-manufacturing tycoons in tax evasion purge





Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has summoned city billionaire businessman Humphrey Kariuki and other directors of Thika-based Africa Spirits Limited over allegations of tax evasion.

Mr Kariuki and his directors are expected to present themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Mr Kinoti also summoned the directors of WOW beverages and all other companies associated with it. They are also accused of forgery and tax evasion.

The DCI also revealed that more alcohol processing companies are on its radar. They include Signature Wines (HK) Limited, Golden Valley Properties, Gemtal Limited, Lionsbridge Limited, Kisima Management Company Axis Logistics Limited.

Last week, sleuths attached to the DCI raided Africa Spirits Limited headquarters in Thika and recovered an estimated 21 million counterfeit excise stamps and 312,000 litres of ethanol.

The ethanol is believed to have been smuggled into the country from Tanzania.