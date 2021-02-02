DCI questions Sonko on violence, first family

Mike Sonko (left) at the DCI offices during his interrogation on Monday.

Mike Sonko (left) at the DCI offices during his interrogation on Monday.





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko spent the better part of Monday facing investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his sentiments touching on the 2017 post-election skirmishes in Nairobi.

Sonko was, according to sources, also asked to share information on allegations he recently levelled against the first family plus chaos.

The outspoken politician who was impeached as governor by both the County Assembly and Senate in December, has made controversial utterances at public rallies since his dramatic fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.

He’s claimed members of the first family had called him seeking to influence the appointment of deputy governor when he was at the helm.

Sonko has also claimed he worked with government operatives to buy second-hand cars and burn them along Ngong road in Nairobi while accusing the opposition of facilitating the chaos.

He was detained overnight and is expected in court on Tuesday.

The flamboyant politician’s latest brush with the law comes days after a complaint was launched against him by the Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Kibicho claims Sonko admitted to committing a criminal offence when he conceded to planning and staging violence during the electioneering period.

The ex-governor had earlier suffered a blow when the High Court declined his application to stop his grilling by the DCI.

His lawyer John Khaminwa has accused the investigators of frustrating the politiciann.