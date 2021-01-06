DCI probing mysterious death of five family members at home

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

A family of five was on Wednesday morning found dead at their home in Ndũndũ village, Karura Ka Mũrĩmo, Kiambu county.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s homicide unit have been called to investigate this incident.

Witnesses said the body of the father was found lying outside the house within the compound while the rest were found murdered inside the house.

Mr Njoroge Warunge, his wife, two children, and a niece were found dead just a day after their casual worker was also found dead in a neighbouring compound.

According to witnesses, the family’s casual worker’s body was found in a nearby building site with injuries on Monday.

This prompted police to launch investigations into the matter.

Police tried to reach the family on phone but it went unanswered.

A search by the police led to the discovery of the other bodies inside the house on Wednesday morning.

Police reports say the victims had been brutally murdered with a blunt object.