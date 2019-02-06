DCI probing graft claims in gun vetting process in Nairobi





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing corruption allegations in the ongoing fresh vetting of civilian firearm holders.

The vetting exercise begun on Monday this week and DCI has received complaints from the public.

Activist Boniface Mwangi shared one of the complaints on Twitter to which the DCI responded that they were already in the process of investigating the matter.

A civilian firearm holder had written, “Bonnie you should tweet that there is corruption at the gun verification vetting at CID. Files are disappearing until you remove Sh1,000. mzungus (Whites) and muhindi’s (Asians) are allowed to keep all their weapons as Africans who have gone through several trainings are being stressed.”

REACH OUT

Mwangi tweeted the note urging other victims to reach out, “Alleged corruption at gun licensing verification process. As received via DM. If you’re also a victim, my DM is open.”

The DCI, through its official account responded to Mwangi, “Good afternoon @bonifacemwangi. We have received this complaint & are currently investigating the matter. If anyone has more information on the same, let them DM us. Thank you.”

The vetting exercise started on Monday for Nairobi civilian firearm holders and the Firearms Licensing Board chairman Charles Mukindia said those in other regions will be notified of their start date through the media.

The exercise is expected to go on until March 19 and holders are expected to book online on firearms.or.ke then proceed to the DCI training college in South C with all their supporting documents for the licences acquired.

After presenting the documents, they fill in a form and obtain a unique identification number then proceed to DCI headquarters for ballistic analysis on their firearms.