DCI probing death of ‘Kazi Mtaani’ worker after body found dumped in Ongata Rongai





Detectives based in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 28-year-old woman, whose body was found dumped in a thicket on Wednesday evening.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Joan Gloria Rumbale, a Kazi Mtaani casual labourer, went missing on Thursday, March 11 after she left her home for work.

On Thursday, DCI, in a statement, said the deceased’s sister searched for her unsuccessfully, and decided to file a missing person report with the police on Saturday, March 13.

“After a day of no communication and fruitless search for the missing woman, her sister informed the police of her disappearance on Saturday 13, where the report of a missing person was circulated and probing initiated,” the statement reads in part.

However, hope to find Joan safe and sound flipped after a herder bumped into a lifeless body covered in a heap of rocks at a bush along Kimani road in Ongata Rongai.

“Heeding to a call by detectives who attended the scene where a lady’s body with multiple injuries lay cold, a sister identified Joan’s body and the crime scene investigation personnel have since processed the scene,” added the DCI.

Born in Shanderema village in Mumias East sub-county, Kakamega County, Rumbale had joined her sister in Ongata Rongai and the two shared a neighbourhood.

Detectives are now following potential leads to the alleged perpetrator(s) as the body awaits an autopsy.