Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

DCI probing death of ‘Kazi Mtaani’ worker after body found dumped in Ongata Rongai

By Hilary Kimuyu March 19th, 2021 1 min read

Detectives based in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 28-year-old woman, whose body was found dumped in a thicket on Wednesday evening.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Joan Gloria Rumbale, a Kazi Mtaani casual labourer, went missing on Thursday, March 11 after she left her home for work.

Related Stories

On Thursday, DCI, in a statement, said the deceased’s sister searched for her unsuccessfully, and decided to file a missing person report with the police on Saturday, March 13.

“After a day of no communication and fruitless search for the missing woman, her sister informed the police of her disappearance on Saturday 13, where the report of a missing person was circulated and probing initiated,” the statement reads in part.

However, hope to find Joan safe and sound flipped after a herder bumped into a lifeless body covered in a heap of rocks at a bush along Kimani road in Ongata Rongai.

“Heeding to a call by detectives who attended the scene where a lady’s body with multiple injuries lay cold, a sister identified Joan’s body and the crime scene investigation personnel have since processed the scene,” added the DCI.

Born in Shanderema village in Mumias East sub-county, Kakamega County, Rumbale had joined her sister in Ongata Rongai and the two shared a neighbourhood.

Detectives are now following potential leads to the alleged perpetrator(s) as the body awaits an autopsy.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Defence CS Juma launches support group for military wives