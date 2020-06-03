DCI nabs car burglar over theft of Sh450K from Equity customer

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a suspected serial thief in connection with the theft of Sh450,000 from a businessman who had withdrawn the cash at Equity Bank’s Mombasa Road branch.

Robinson Mwangi is detained at the Industrial Area police station on suspicion of having stolen from businessman Dominic Ndirangu Njoroge’s car.

Njoroge had withdrawn the money, put it in an envelope then stashed it into his car parked at the ground floor of the building housing the bank. He then drove to a nearby Auto Shop to purchase an engine.

He went back into the vehicle after negotiations for the price only to find the car had been broken into and the cash stolen.

Njoroge had parked the car outside the Wide Masters Auto Spares.

Preliminary investigations

Detective constable Protus Chacha of Makadara DCI offices said preliminary investigations indicated that Mwangi is a member of a cartel involved in vehicle burglary, through which unsuspecting members of the public have lost cash.

Chacha said investigators intend to visit the bank for investigations and obtain the CCTV footage and submit it to cybercrime unit for retrieval and processing.

“The respondent (Mwangi) might be wanted by other police and DCI stations in connection to offences that might have been reported in those stations, hence we need time for his circulation (of his details),” Chacha stated in his affidavit filed at Makadara law courts where he was seeking custodial orders.

“We need to submit his fingerprints to the registrar of persons to establish his identity since he holds no document revealing his identity.”

Chacha said the DCI will also request his communication data from mobile phone services providers to assist with more phone information that will lead to the apprehension of his accomplices and corroboration of evidence.

The detective needs to contact Interpol since the suspect may have also committed similar crimes in Tanzania.