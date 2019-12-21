Join our WhatsApp Channel
DCI loses brave fight for US award, thanks Kenyans for vote

By Amina Wako December 21st, 2019 1 min read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday lost a tight race for the Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation award to US-based Henry County Police Department.

DCI had been nominated for the award alongside US police departments Henry County Police Department, Elkton Police Department, Washington Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department.

The DCI Digital Forensics Unit was the only nominee outside the United States of America.

In a statement, the directorate thanked those who voted for it as they congratulated the winner.

For the last one-week DCI has been appealing to members of the public to vote for it to ensure they clinch the award, that would have seen the department receive the Talino Forensics Workstation & Access Data FTK Software License.

Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation is a mid-level desktop processor system which features superior processing power and capabilities.

