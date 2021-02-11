DCI investigate Laikipia murder





A sombre mood engulfed Ngobit village in Laikipia county after a 43-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom.

Detectives in Laikipia are suspecting murder and have launched investigations.

The woman’s body was discovered on Wednesday morning on her bedroom floor, lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on her neck.

According to the police report, a bloodstained knife was found next to the deceased who worked as a bar attendant at Hotline Pub which was next to her house.

Detectives investigating the murder are also probing to establish the motive behind the killing while capitalizing on all possible leads to the perpetrator(s).

Members of the public who might be having any information that may assist in the investigation have been asked to conduct the DCI hotline 0800 722 203.

“Should you have any information that may assist in this investigation, please call our DCI hotline 0800 722 203. Usiogope! This is an anonymous toll-free number. #confideindci,” DCI added.