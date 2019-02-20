DCI hunts 2 men caught on video smoking weed with toddler





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has appealed to members of the public to help identify two men who were captured in an amateur video smoking bhang with a toddler.

The DCI said they would like to have a “conversation” with the two men captured in the 42-second video. DCI’s action on Wednesday follows a report in Nairobi News on Tuesday.

“Can you identify these men? Do you know them? We’d like to speak to them in connection to this video that was brought to our attention-we’re extremely worried about the child. If you can recognise them or have any information that may further our investigations, kindly DM Us,” the DCI posted on Twitter.

In the video, the toddler aged between three and four is seen smoking the roll of weed handed to him and let go a puff, followed by heavy coughs.

The two men and the boy are heard conversing in sheng.

Where and when the video was shot is still unknown. The identity of the men is also unknown.

In the video, one of the men tells the young boy “weka kwa mdomo” the roll handed to him.

He also explains to the young boy, how to hold the rolled weed.

In the video, it is evident there was a fourth person who was recording the video.