DCI detective who was attacked and robbed by thugs in Kayole dies





An officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who was attacked by thugs in Kayole on Wednesday has succumbed to the injuries just a day after being discharged from hospital.

Constable Andrew Mithika Kaura, who is attached to DCI Mandera East and was on leave, was attacked by robbers at Kayole Sokoni area as he was walking to his residence at around 8pm.

According to his wife, who took him to the hospital, Kaura had sustained head and chest injuries during the attack and was treated before being discharged.

According to a police statement, on Friday at around 9pm, his condition worsened and he passed on in his house before he could be taken back the hospital.

During the attack, he was also robbed of his two mobile phones and other personal belongings.

The deceased officer, a Crime Scene expert who had joined the service in 2002, had worked in several stations.

His body was later transferred to Kenyatta University mortuary to await a post-mortem exam.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the attack and are tracking down the suspects.

His demise came on the same day police said they had beefed up security in Nairobi and its environs ahead of the Christmas festivities.