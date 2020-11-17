DCI detective to spend five years in jail for kidnap





An officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was sentenced to five years in prison or pay a Sh1.1 million fine for three offenses.

Inspector Painito Bera previously based at Nairobi’s Criminal Investigation Office, was on Monday charged with three offences of kidnapping, abuse of office and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

The conviction follows a case in 2014 in which he kidnapped two foreigners, Ali Ahmed Hussein and Sulub Abdi Ahmed, who had been granted political asylum in Kenya.

Bera was facing the charges alongside three others; Police Constable James Sipiti, Billow Ali and Hasaan Aden, who had been acquitted under section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code by a Milimani law court.

According to detectives handling the matter, the police officer had abducted Ali Ahmed Hussein and Sulub Abdi on January 26, 2014.

He had then handed the two over to the Ethiopian authorities without their consent.

The foreigners – members of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) – were fighting for the independence of the Somali-speaking Ogaden region.