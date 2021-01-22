DCI detains woman for assault on neighbour who was later found dead





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a middle-aged woman who is said to have tortured her neighbor jointly with her son in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums before he died a day later.

Detective constable Richard Towett of Embakasi DCI offices obtained orders at Makadara law courts to hold Eunice Muthoki Mutongoi for 14 more days pending an investigation into the neighbour’s death.

Ms Mutongoi, who had allegedly assaulted the neighbour on January 19 before he was found dead inside his house the next day, is in custody at the Embakasi police station.

The suspect and her son are reported to have fled their home after the neighbour’s body was found but police managed to track and arrest her at her hideout.

“The respondent (Mutongoi) together with her son attacked the deceased, who was their immediate neighbor, in the said slum over reasons yet to be known and assaulted him,” Towett stated in an affidavit filed before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

Towett said the deceased was rescued by neighbours who witnessed the incident and went to check on the deceased the next day only to find the door to his room locked from inside.

“Upon breaking the doors open we found the deceased lying dead on a mattress with blood oozing from his mouth,” Towett told the court.

“Mutongoi and her son upon learning the new development fled the scene to an unknown place to evade arrest. Police, while acting on information from members of the public, arrested her within the said slums.”

Towett added that Mutongoi’s 20-year-old son was still at large.