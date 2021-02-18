DCI detains mechanic found with dead taxi driver’s car tracking device





A mechanic found with a tracking device removed from a car belonging to a taxi driver who was robbed of the vehicle in Kasarani before he was later found dead at Longonot, Nakuru County will be detained for 14 more days.

Anthony Kinuthia Mwangi will be detained by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Kasarani police station as police probe robbery with violence against Amos Ndung’ on February 9.

The car tracking device led DCI officers to Kiambu where it was allegedly recovered from Mwangi.

In an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts, constable Geoffrey Kamau said Ndung’u’s wife had reported the incident to police on February 11 after her husband failed to return home from work the previous day.

“Preliminary investigations in this matter led police officers to Kiambu whereby the respondent (Mwangi) was arrested in possession of the car tracking device belonging to the deceased’s car,” Kamau stated in the affidavit.

Kamau said he needed time to record witness statements, visit the scene of crime at Longonot in Nakuru and conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death of the deceased.

Other areas of the investigation to be covered include getting mobile data on geographical locations and communication from mobile telephone service providers.

But he revealed that Mwangi was offering crucial leads which might lead to the arrest of his accomplices.

Mwangi said the gadget was taken to him by a client he had served for more than a year and was not aware that it was removed from the vehicle after robbery.