DCI detains man found hiding 12 Ethiopians in a slaughterhouse in Huruma

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding a man who was found illegally housing 12 Ethiopian nationals found at an abattoir in Nairobi two weeks ago.

Jamal Adan Jamal was arrested on February 11 by the DCI’s Transnational Organised Crimes Unit officers and will be held in police custody until February 18.

He is suspected to have smuggled the foreign nationals into the country.

Inspector Evans Kituyi attached to TOCU said he is investigating a case of human trafficking, forgery and making of false documents against the suspect.

The officer made an application before Makadara senior principal magistrate Heston Nyaga where he obtained the custodial orders.

“At the time of rescue, the respondent [Jamal] was harbouring the victims in Kiamaiko area of Huruma Estate under unbearable conditions,” IP Kituyi said in his affidavit to support the application.

The aliens were found at Mwanganza Slaughterhouse in Kiamaiko, Huruma Estate.

They are said to have entered the country through the Moyale border.

“An identification parade need to be conducted so that the victoims can identify the suspect, as we intend to use them as witnesses. The suspect is threat to the victims and is likely to interfere with the investigations being conducted.”

The 12 have been in police custody as detectives conduct a probe into how they found their way into the country without proper documents.