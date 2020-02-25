DCI detain four Nigerians on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding for Nigerian nationals arrested in Embakasi, Nairobi on Saturday night after members of public claimed they were involved in criminal activities.

The four – Eneh Ekechukwu, Orjichukwenze Ozowum Franzis and Kingsley Okachukwu – were arrested at a rented apartment in Imara Daima at about midnight.

Also impounded from the apartment were four laptops and 10 mobile phones.

Their arrests came after members of public and the management of the apartment, where they were staying, lodged a complaint with the police.

Detective Andrew Omuriai of Embakasi DCI offices on Monday obtained custodial orders at the Makadara Law Courts to hold the suspects until March 2, 2020.

In an affidavit filed before the court, Omuriai said he is investigating cases of money laundering, drug trafficking and cybercrime related activities committed within Embakasi.

Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji granted the orders.