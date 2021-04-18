DCI clears foreigners to apply for Good conduct certificate online





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced that foreigners can now apply for a Police Clearance Certificate through the eCitizen portal.

The DCI through their Twitter handle on Saturday said the document commonly referred to as a certificate of good conduct should be applied for using the following steps.

First, one needs to create an eCitizen account after selecting the Foreigners option.

Then one will Log in to their created account and make an application by selecting DCI Headquarters as the only fingerprinting location.

The next step will require one to upload one’s Passport Bio-Data page, Last endorsement, Work permit or Student Pass or any other Special Pass and wait for approval to proceed with the application.

“After receiving approval, select your convenient mode of payment and make the payment,” the Directorate said.

“Print the C24 forms and invoices after payment has been received. Proceed to DCI HQs for verification of original documents and fingerprints capturing.”

One will be notified to print the certificate from their eCitizen account once it is generated after processing.

Earlier, foreigners interested in getting the certificates were to present themselves with original and copy of his country’s passport with documentary proving that he has been a resident in Kenya for six months or more to the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

A certificate of good conduct in Kenya means that the particular holder has been searched in the criminal records of the country, and no criminal record has been traced.

The validity of a certificate of good conduct is based on the information provided from the date of issuance of the certificate.