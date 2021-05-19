DCI asked to arrest Energy CS Charles Keter’s fake ‘brother’

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

A Nakuru resident has asked Police to arrest and prosecute a man accused of conning the public while masquerading as a brother to the Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Samwel Soi, through the firm of Gordon Ogolla and Kipkoech company advocates, has written to the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru seeking to have investigations against one Victor Kiprono Ngeno who conned him Sh 1.5 million concluded.

The Nakuru businessman in his letter dated May 17 claims to have made a report to the Police on July 5 last year after losing the money to Kiprono who falsely presented himself as Keter’s brother and a high court judge at the Nakuru law courts.

Soi stated that paid Kiprono Sh 700,000 for the purchase of land that he purported to sell in Njoro sub-county.

He then gave him another Sh 900,000 which Kipromo demanded so as to offer his children employment in a government institution.

However, he later became suspicious of the true identity of the man and decided to demand a refund.

The said suspect refused to refund the money prompting Soi to report to lodge a complaint at the Nakuru central police station.

Since then, the man has yet to receive any update on the progress of investigations and has become apprehensive that the said suspect could be having protection.

This was after their DCIO refused to accept his initial letter seeking to have the matter fast-tracked.

He claims the officers directed him to address his letter to the presiding judge in Nakuru a procedure that his lawyer says is not provided in the law.

“Consequently, we write to you requesting that you intervene and cause the investigations to be concluded, an arrest be made and charges preferred against the said Victor Kiprono Ng’eno.

Our client fears the said suspect enjoys protection from security apparatus in the country for a dime as there is a myriad of complaints against him but nobody would touch his person,” read part of the letter.