DCI arrest Police officer who ‘tortured’ tout to death

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a Police officer based at Dabel police station in Moyale allegedly for being the mastermind in the torture and murder of Joshua Mungai.

Until his death, Joshua was a tout at Stage One, in Ongata Rongai.

According to a statement by the DCI, Police Constable Edwin Oscar Okimaru was arrested on Friday night after joint investigations by the DCI Homicide branch, Cybercrime and Crime Research, and Intelligence Bureau, forensically placed him at the scene of the murder.

“In our findings that involved investigative interviewing of eyewitnesses, forensic autopsy analysis by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor and combing of the scene, the detectives indeed concluded that the suspect was at the scene of the murder on the fateful night,” DCI said.

On April 18, at around 10 pm, the tout alongside two other friends were apprehended for reportedly violating curfew orders. The three were allegedly assaulted before being bundled into the boot of a private car and driven to Tuala bridge area, where the victims were dumped.

However, George who had been tied up using a rope managed to free himself, before rescuing the deceased and Njenga who had been badly assaulted

DCI further said that George then managed to stop a Boda Boda rider and together helped the deceased who couldn’t walk onto the motorbike.

However, they couldn’t assist the deceased to hospital, for fear of coming across the two officers who had beaten them and therefore left the deceased close to Nazarene University.

Mungai was found the following morning and rushed to Ongata Rongai health center, where he received first aid before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital, in critical condition.

Unfortunately, he passed on two days later.

Forensic analysis later conducted, indeed concurred with eyewitnesses accounts that the deceased died as a result of chest injuries due to blunt trauma

The deceased also suffered broken ribs and bones, indicating that he had been tortured before his death.

Detectives are still pursuing more leads into the murder, with a view of gathering more evidence and making subsequent arrests.