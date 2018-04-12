Anti riot police at Daystar University Athi River campus on November 16, 2017. PHOTO | COURTESY

Daystar University’s has been closed indefinitely after days of unrest in its campuses.

The university has announced that its campuses in Athi River and Valley Road are closed and all students should vacate the premises by midday Thursday.

The to shut down the institution was made during a senate sitting on Wednesday.

“The senate consequently asks both students and staff to vacate both Nairobi and Athi River campuses by the indicated time.”

International students residing in Athi River campus have also been ordered vacate and report to a designated desk in Nairobi by 2pm.

On Wednesday night, the Valley Road campus was rocked with chaos after police stormed and lobbed teargas at students as their union leaders met with the senate on the seventh floor of the DAC building.

Speaking to NTV, students president Alloys Otieno said the senate had initially invited them to discuss the demands they had tabled.

‘WAY FORWARD’

“It is unfortunate that (this happened as) we were sitting in for a dialogue with the senate to try and find a way on how to lift the suspensions and find a way forward for the university. A few individuals who are outsiders and are unhappy with this sitting want the forensic report that we had asked for not to come out,” said Otieno.

“They broke doors and teargassed us. They ordered us to surrender by lifting our hands and demanded that we immediately vacate the premises,” he said.

The students have raised claims on embezzlement of funds, deteriorating facilities, poor standards in terms of courses offered and restrictions in the transfer of credits.

A tweet posted Daystar University on Tuesday showed that the vice chancellor met students and staff representatives to discuss a forensic report and audit report.

The University has received the Forensic Investigation Report; The VC currently holding brief with student and staff leaders. — Daystar University (@DaystarUni) April 10, 2018

There has been increasing unrest at the institution after students demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Timothy Wachira over alleged mismanagement.

This is not the first time Daystar students faced full force of the police. In 2017, the tension hit fever pitch at its Athi River campus as students aired their grievances, seeking for changes in the institution’s administration only to be met with fully kitted GSU police.