Dawn accident claims 5 lives, days after end of ‘cessation’

Just days after President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted cessation of movement into three counties, on Friday five people perished in a grisly road accident involving three vehicles.

The fatal accident involved two 14-seater matatus and a lorry at Kingaatuani, on the Kitui-Machakos road.

Confirming the accident, Machakos County Government Emergency Services Director David Mwongela said a lorry collided head-on with a matatu.

“After the first collision, another matatu crashed into the wreckage of the 14-seater matatu, causing more casualties,” he said.

He added that three passengers perished on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries while receiving medical attention.

Thirteen other passengers who sustained serious injuries are currently recuperating at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Police transferred the deceased to the Machakos Level 5 Hospital Mortuary while the vehicles were towed to Masii police station.

Mr Mwongela, however, did not say where the vehicles were coming from or heading to.