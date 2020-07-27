Dark past of suspect who has been impersonating PS Kibicho’s aide revealed





The dark past of Mr Samuel Mwashumbe Ngoyo who was nabbed by detectives for impersonating Interior PS Karanja Kibicho’s aide can now be revealed.

His arrest puts the Kenyan criminal justice system on the spot, on how a man who is facing over 10 cases in court is not only walking free but also swindling members of the public while at it using fake titles.

CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES

Mr Ngoyo has severally been arrested by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for impersonating top government officials.

It has now emerged that several complaints had been lodged at Voi Police Station over the suspect’s criminal activities.

“He was arrested following numerous complaints by members of the public of defrauding them of their money, while purporting to be a public officer and a Personal Assistant to Dr Karanja Kibicho CBS Principal Secretary State Department of Interior and Coordination of National Government,” the police said in a statement.

In 2012, the suspect was a common face in State House using fake security pass until the police arrested him.

Detectives who were investigating his case told the High Court that he had more than 10 pending cases in court.

CONVICTED

His criminal activities date back to 2008 when he was first arrested by the police after he deceived former Taita Taveta SSP police boss Mr Francis Kumut that he was a Senior Personal Administrator Legal (DPM) in the office of the President.

Mr Ngoyo was convicted and fined Sh500,000 or a three-year imprisonment.

He later moved to court and filed an appeal arguing that the conviction was against the weight of the evidence adduced. Mr Ngoyo also termed the sentencing as harsh and excessive.

But the appeal was dismissed in October 2015 by High Court Judge M. Muya.

Despite the ruling, it remains unclear how Mr Ngoyo has been walking free until Wednesday last week when he was arrested impersonating Mr Kibicho’s PA.

COMPLAINTS

According to police officers based in Voi, Mr Ngoyo first obtained Sh150,000 from Mr Marlone Mwangombe Kingangu saying that he was in a position to help him get a firearm license within five days.

He also obtained Sh150,000 from Mr Naphtali Mwakiwiwi Ngeti after he tricked him that he was in a position to help his son secure a job at the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

He also deceived Mr Denis Mutiso Kisyula with a promise to assist him secure a job at Mwingi North Sub-County commissioner’s office.

Following his arrest, the police have asked members of the public who may been swindled by the suspect to lodge their complaints to them so that the suspect may be charged.

“We wish to request any other member of public who may have been duped to come forward and lodge their complaints,” the police said in a statement released on Sunday.