Dandora matatu operators block roads in morning protest – PHOTOS

Dandora matatu operators block roads in a morning boycott on June 19, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Hundreds of commuters were Wednesday morning left stranded after public service vehicle operators in Dandora went on strike.

The matatu operators barricaded the main road leading to Dandora terminus and Komarock Estate from 4am to protest what they claim is harassment by traffic police.

Stranded commuters were forced to use other means including boda bodas to access their destinations, while others paid high fares charged by private operators.

Many however walked to their destinations.

Police used teargas to disperse the operators.