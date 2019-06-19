Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Dandora matatu operators block roads in morning protest – PHOTOS

By Amina Wako June 19th, 2019 1 min read

Hundreds of commuters were Wednesday morning left stranded after public service vehicle operators in Dandora went on strike.

The matatu operators barricaded the main road leading to Dandora terminus and Komarock Estate from 4am to protest what they claim is harassment by traffic police.

OTHER ARTICLES

Stranded commuters were forced to use other means including boda bodas to access their destinations, while others paid high fares charged by private operators.

PHOTO | COURTESY

Many however walked to their destinations.

Police used teargas to disperse the operators.

PHOTO | COURTESY

 

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Here is what could soon be required of married couples...

About the author

Amina Wako


Also read