Dams scandal: CS Rotich, Thugge under detention, waiting court appearance

Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have been placed under police detention after they had presented themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters.

CS Rotich and Mr Thugge are awaiting to be taken to court.

Also placed under detention is National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) Chief Executive Geoffrey Wahungu.

The three are among 28 others government officials facing arrest in connection to the Kimwarer and Arror dams Scandal.

More to follow…