Daddie Marto welcomes baby number two

Kalekye Mumo switched roles in her last episode of the Talk Central show and took questions from actor Martin Githinji.. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kalekye Mumo switched roles in her last episode of the Talk Central show and took questions from actor Martin Githinji.. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan Thespian Daddie Marto and his wife, Christine Kokueendera have welcomed their second child.

Daddie Marto, born Martin Githinji, confirmed the exciting news in an interview with Nairobi News.

“I didn’t post immediately because we are getting to know him first. Mother and baby are going great, we thank God,” he said.

“Daddy is tired but hanging in there, mommy is taking the biggest hit, but it was expected, so all is well. We are indeed blessed 😊,” he added.

The now father of two had earlier announced, via social media, that he was expecting his second child.

“Yeap! I can’t believe we are back here again already. Most people share such news after the first trimester; we came out because of the nature of our job and how pregnancy affects her badly,” he said at a Q and A session about seven months ago.

Daddy Marto, who doubles up as a presenter on the Trend, an entertainment show that airs weekly on NTV, explains the pregnancy journey has not been easy, especially for his wife, who was bedridden during her first trimester.

Also, he’s opened up on how he contracted Covid-19 a few months back and his pregnant wife had to take care of him.

“She grabbed on and held on. I was scared. She was expecting and needed to be shielded. She had just come from two months of being bedridden. Had to kick her out of the Main room, but did this stop her from bringing the food and water and steaming my lungs out when that last gasp of air seemed elusive? She had been many things before, never thought I’d add lifesaver to that list, it’s been overwhelming, to say the least. But after 3 weeks, it wasn’t in vain, we both tested negative. We Thank God!!,” he added

The couple wedded back in August 2018 in a traditional ceremony held in Kampala.

.