D-Day for Maribe, Jowie as judge rules on bail application

Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe and fiancé Joseph Irungu will know their fate today on whether or not they will be released on bond pending trial for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The High Court is meant to make its ruling today with Maribe through her lawyers having pleaded with the court to grant her bail to enable her take care of her four-year-old son.

She also wants her application to be considered separately from Irungu’s.

The two have been in remand since September this year after they were arrested. Mr Irungu was the first to be arrested on September 24 while his fiancée was arrested five days later.

In a signed affidavit, Ms Maribe revealed that Jowie came home that fateful night in distress asking her to forgive him. She also revealed he shot himself on the chest as she gave her statement to the police.

COMMIT HERSELF

An Instagram post by Secretary of Digital Innovation and Diaspora in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi, says that, Maribe, if granted bail will commit herself to helping other remandees who are locked up because they were unable to afford to pay for the bail.

“May she get bail so that like she told me yesterday she can try and end the pain of tens of remandees who are locked up for years because they could not afford bail amounts ranging from sh3000 to Sh10,000,” wrote Mr Itumbi.

