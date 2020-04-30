Curfew: Noordin Haji drops charges against Eko Dydda

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has dropped all charges against gospel singer Eko Dydda related to defying curfew orders.

The rapper had been accused of defying curfew orders two weeks ago when he was found driving along Ngong road a few minutes past 7pm.

“Thank God Almighty for we were all released. Mad love to all of you who showed love because it takes a lot of courage to show love and only the weak hate. I appeared in court following my incident with police at Kilimani police station on breaking curfew rules as I went to buy medicine for my sick wife,” he said in a post on his Instagram page.

“The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions acquitted me of the charges and my cash bail was refunded,” the post further stated.

However, his wife Silvia Ayugi who had differences with the police when she tried to pursue them, raised concerns saying that the rapper was caught out at night because he had rushed to Nairobi CBD to get her medicine.

Dydda had spent a night at the Kilimani Police Station and his wife managed to secure his release after paying Sh10,000 bail.

However, when they left the station, the father of two and his wife were asked to head back to the police station by the police who informed them that he was needed at the station.

The police officers then took him to a forced quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) as a way of teaching him a lesson, where he stayed until last week on Wednesday.

He was released from the facility after Boniface Mwangi published her story.