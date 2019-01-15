CS’s bodyguard arrested after losing his gun in city pub





Police have arrested one of their own attached to a Cabinet Secretary after he lost his gun in a bar.

According to the police, the junior officer, who is based at Nairobi’s Uhuru Camp area, told his seniors that he had spent time at a bar in High Rise after his duties on Monday night. On reaching his residence in Uhuru Camp he found the Ceska pistol with 12 bullets missing.

Police mounted a search in the area in vain.

He was later arrested and is set to appear in court to face charges of failing to secure his weapon.

Last week a senior police officer was drugged and robbed of his gun in Utawala in unclear circumstances.

The senior superintendent of police based in Nairobi Area Command was reportedly with his friends at a club and later felt dizzy and fell asleep while driving home.

According to police, he parked his car on the roadside and passed out.

The weapon which had 15 bullets is yet to be recovered.