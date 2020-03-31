CS Matiang’i speaks out on letter announcing 21-day lock-down

The Ministry of Interior has dismissed as fake a letter suggesting that the government is preparing to impose a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, urged Kenyans to ignore the letter dated March 30, saying it did not originate from his ministry.

The ministry, through Twitter on Monday, disowned the letter that has since gone viral on social media.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter circulating on social media purportedly from our Ministry. Members of the public are advised to regard this as utterly false,” the ministry tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/RKZ3IbKTzJ — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) March 30, 2020

The letter was allegedly authored by Paul Famba, the Principal Secretary in charge of Citizen Services at the Interior Ministry and addressed to the National Covid-19 Emergency Response.

“The National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC) in its meeting of 24th, 2020 directed the State Department for Devolution to develop plans for food distribution for possible 21 days lockdown,” part of the letter reads.

It adds: “The purpose of this letter is to ask you to identify food stores in all Sub locations in your region in readiness for the proposed food distribution.”

At the same time, the national government and the 47 counties announced a waiver on cess levies on foodstuff, essential household goods to facilitate movement and guarantee affordability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Counties shall forthwith waive cess levies on foodstuffs, essential household goods and critical supplies to facilitate efficient movement and guarantee affordability of these items as Kenya combats the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CS Matiang’i who chaired the meeting.