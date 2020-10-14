CS Karoney’s father to be buried today after boda boda accident death





The father of Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney will be buried on Wednesday in accordance with Muslim customs after being killed in a road accident on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old Mzee Edward Kiprotich died was knocked down by a boda boda rider as he was crossing the busy Kapsabet- Eldoret highway.

Kiprotich was rushed to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival while the motorcyclist was admitted to the same hospital with serious injuries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among leaders who have sent their messages of condolence to the family of CS Karoney following the demise of her father.

In his message of comfort, President Kenyatta mourned Mzee Karoney as a respected elder, a successful farmer and a strong champion for education.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost Mzee Karoney when we still needed his wise counsel as an elder. We have lost a man who cherished and was a strong champion for education in his community as can be seen through his children.”

“Mzee Karoney will be remembered by many for his farming exploits and as a mentor for young farmers in Nandi County.”

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you the strength and courage to bear the loss,” the President encouraged CS Farida Karoney and the family.”

Deputy President William Ruto said the country had lost a pillar, a role model and a servant.

Ruto posted: “We have lost a pillar, a role-model and a tireless servant of the community. Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney, father to CS for Lands @Faridakaroney, was a hard-working and progressive man who diligently offered counsel to the society.”

He added: “Undoubtedly, his legacy will endure forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Mzee Karoney.”

ODM party leader Raila Odinga tweeted: “My condolences to the family of Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney, father to my friend CS @Faridakaroney, who passed away this evening. Mzee Karoney earned respect as a steady tea grower in Nandi County. May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

On his part, Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio wrote: “My sincere condolences to Lands Cabinet secretary Farida Karoney @Faridakaroney and your Family for the loss of your father Mzee Edward Kiprotich. May God comfort you during this tough time.”

Many other Kenyans also condoled with the Karoneys as they mourn their father.