CS Kagwe faces Kenyans with some good news ahead of curfew

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says 156 samples taken for testing in the past 24 hours have come back negative for coronavirus, hence the number of confirmed cases remains 31.

Nairobi is leading in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with a total of 21 cases.

It is followed by Kilifi with six while Kajiado and Kwale each have one confirmed case.

Of the 31 cases, 19 are male 12 are female. One patient died on Thursday while another was discharged after recovery.

