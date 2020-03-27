Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

CS Kagwe faces Kenyans with some good news ahead of curfew

By Sylvania Ambani March 27th, 2020 1 min read

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says 156 samples taken for testing in the past 24 hours have come back negative for coronavirus, hence the number of confirmed cases remains 31.

Nairobi is leading in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with a total of 21 cases.

Related Stories

It is followed by Kilifi with six while Kajiado and Kwale each have one confirmed case.

Of the 31 cases, 19 are male 12 are female. One patient died on Thursday while another was discharged after recovery.

More follows

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Posta, Jumia team up to make essential goods affordable...