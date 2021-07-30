CS Amina’s daughter final tribute to departed dad





Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s daughter Firyal Al Hossain has mourned his departed dad on social media.

Khalid Hossain Ahmed died at Karen Hospital, in Nairobi, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Firyal described her late dad as her pillar.

“You are my sun, my moon, my universe, my beginning, my end. Without you, I am lost, Daddy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Firyal who is in the fashion industry has managed to maintain a low profile, despite the fact that she’s been scaling heights in Hollywood, US.

She is a fashion designer, with her own fashion brand NUR Clothing (African Luxury Streetwear) and has worked for Italian fashion house, Gucci.

During Paris Fashion Week in 2014, Firyal met Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West. She said the couple liked her designs so much they put in orders for pieces of their own

Ahmed, a father of two, was largely off public life while committed to his family and business.

He was buried at the family’s home in Lukenya, Machakos County, on Thursday evening in accordance with Islamic rites. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i represented President Uhuru Kenyatta at the event.