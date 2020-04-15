Covonavirus: 9 more test positive as 12 recovered patients discharged from hospital

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 9 new cases of the Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

The new cases have seen the confirmed cases in Kenya shoot to 225 overnight.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says none of the people confirmed with the new cases had a history of travel abroad and none was in the government quarantine facilities.

“Out of the 803 samples tested nine people have tested positive, bringing to 225 the number of confirmed cases in the country. And I would also like to mention all the nine cases are Kenyan nationals. And also none of them has a history of travel and none of them was in a quarantine centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, 12 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the viral disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 53.

However, the CS announced that one person had died as a result of Covid-19, even as he announced that the new infections were netted through contact tracing.

“These are people that we have tracked through contact tracing, and also testing people who come to us because they are feeling unwell,” Kagwe intimated.

Out of the nine people who have contracted the virus, five are from Nairobi while four are from Mombasa and are aged between 9 and 69.

A total of 2,336 contacts have been monitored by the mninistry out of which 1,911 have been discharged, while 455 other contacts are being followed at the moment.