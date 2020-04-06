Covid-19: Uhuru partially locks down Nairobi, three other counties for 21 days – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered cessation of all movements into and out of Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

President Kenyatta, in an address on Monday afternoon, said a majority of those who have contracted the virus are from Nairobi metropolitan area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

“There will be cessation of movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan area for 21 days with effect on Monday 7pm 6th of April. Cessation of movement in the counties with effect on 7pm on Wednesday 8th April 2020 and movement in and out of the coastal strip shall be limited,” said President Kenyatta.

“I will go to any lawful length to respond to covid-19. There is a choice we have to make: do we live as normal or fundamentally change the way we live?” He posed.

The head of state said Kenyans must strictly comply with government directives.

“Fully conscious that 82 percent of Kenya’s reported cases of Covid-19 have been in respect of Nairobi metropolitan area and 14 percent have been in respect of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa, CS Health has declared the Nairobi Metropolitan area and Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa as Covid-19 infected areas,” he added.

There shall be the cessation of all roads and rail transportation in Nairobi, Kwale and Mombasa.

The president also said: “Covid-19 doesn’t care about the size of your wallet and in defeating it we should face the enemy standing side by side. Our unity is demonstrated by each Kenyan going the extra mile.”

Kenyatta called on all Kenyans to put aside their differences and stand together to defeat the deadly virus.

“Make no mistake, we are at war and we must be together if we shall win this war. I issue these enhanced measures well aware that they will inconvenience many Kenyans. However, by not doing so, this can only lead to even greater suffering for the people of Kenya,” he said.

The head of state intimated that movement of food and cargo will continue as normal throughout the three-week containment period by road, rail and air.

“Any passenger carrying bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, vehicles, railway wagons, and aircraft shall not be allowed in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa.”

He described Nairobi Metropolitan Area as Nairobi City County, part of Kiambu county up to Chania River Bridge including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town and part of Machakos county up to Athi River including Katani.

It also includes parts of Kajiado county including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town.

Kenyatta said that any vehicle carrying food cargo shall be assigned a single driver and assistants of not more than 3 persons. The owners of such vehicles or vessels are required to notify the authorities of their details in writing.

He further advice all Kenyans to wear face masks to help contain Covid-19.

“Kenyans should wear a mask while in public places. There will be thousands of tailors who will make these masks,” he assured.

The previous directives on the 7pm to 5am curfew and exemption of those offering essential services remain in force.