Covid-19: Total confirmed cases in Kenya increase to 621

14 more people have tested positive for the novel Covid-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in Kenya to 621.

Health CAS Dr Aman Rashid said all the new patients who have contracted the virus are Kenyans and raise the overall samples tested in the country to 29,430.

Speaking during the Friday briefing by the ministry of health, Dr Rashid said that 10 of the new virus cases are in Nairobi, 3 in Mombasa and one in Machakos counties.

The Health CAS noted that five more people have been discharged from hospital and this brings to 202 the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 19 counties have now registered cases of the coronavirus in the country.

