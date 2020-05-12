Covid-19: Three more patients die as confirmed cases in Kenya rise to 715

15 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24 hour bringing the total number of persons infected with the disease in the country to 715.

This was announced by Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman, who revealed that out of the new cases 14 are Kenyans while one is Rwandese.

Dr Aman said the new Covid-19 patients are aged between one year and eighteen months and 62 years and 10 are female while five are male.

At the same time, the CAS revealed that three more people have died in Mombasa from the novel virus in the last 24 hours raising the total fatalities in the country to 36.

“We have tested 978 samples out of which 15 have tested positive for coronavirus of these 15, 14 are Kenyans and one is a Rwandese national. 10 are male and five are female, two other individuals from Tanzania at the Isebania border also tested positive and were referred back to their country,” Dr Aman said.

He added: “We are also saddened to announce that three people have died as a result of the disease in Mombasa. Two of them died at home while the third one died at hospital. These deaths now brings to 36 the total number of those who have succumbed to the disease.”

The 15 new cases come from the following counties; Mombasa seven, Migori three, Wajir two, while Nairobi, Machakos and Kiambu confirmed one case each.

The spread of the positive coronavirus cases in Mombasa estates is as follows; Mvita five, while Jomvu and Kisauni have one each.

In Migori, all the three cases were confirmed in Kuria East, while in Wajir the virus cases were recorded in Gulag Dere in Wajir South and Griftu Haga in Wajir West.

In Nairobi, the one case was confirmed in Githurai 44 while in Machakos the one case was from Kathiani.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose after eight people were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours bring total recoveries from Covid-19 to 259.