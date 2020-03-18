Covid-19: Learners to take lessons via Youtube, tv and radio

The Ministry of Education has directed parents to allow their children to follow broadcast lessons offered by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Wednesday directed parents and guardians to ensure children are safe at home and allow them to follow the broadcast lessons so that they don’t miss out on the curriculum calendar.

According to this year’s school calendar, primary and secondary schools were scheduled to close by April 10.

Second term is set to open on May 4 and close on August 7, while third term was to open on August 31 and close on October 30.

Prof Magoha said the ministry upscaled measures to facilitate learning during the period learners are out of school.

“Beginning March 23, the Ministry will enhance curriculum delivery through four different platforms, Radio, TV, YouTube and the Kenya Education Cloud.

Following the closure of schools ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta, 15 million primary and secondary school learners are now at home and need guidance and home based learning.

Kenyatta on Sunday ordered all schools shut down immediately and higher education learning institutions to close down by Friday this week.

The closure of all learning institutions is meant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

KICD has developed a timetable that will ensure all learners both in primary and secondary schools access lessons.

The institute has partnered with Kenya Broadcasting Cooperation (KBC) to broadcast through daily radio programmes from Monday to Friday through KBC Radio Taifa and KBC English Service.

The CS said Radio Taifa lessons will run from 10 am to 11 am and the English Service ones from 9:15 am to 12 O’clock and from 2:00pm to 4:00 pm.

“The broadcasts will also be available on Iftini Fm and Transworld Radio in Garissa, Mandera and Wajir counties,” he said.

On the KICD owned TV, the Edu Channel, lessons will be transmitted daily on the free to air channel and will also be accessed through the Edu-TV youtube.

KICD has also ensured that learners can access digital content from the Kenya Education Cloud via the www.Kec.ac.ke.

“The ministry will continue to work with all government agencies during this period of school closure and will review the situation from time to time in the best interest of the learners,” Prof Magoha said.

The reported cases of the Covid-19 in the country forced schools to cancel their end of term exams while universities and colleges also resorted to digital and eLearning to ensure students learn away from campus.