Covid-19: Kenya records 7 new cases, tally now at 343

Kenya has recorded seven new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s tally to 343.

The new cases were announced on Saturday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya’s death toll from the virus remains at 14.

According to the Head of State, the government has so far tested over 17,000 people so far and mass testing will continue.

He said that he was confident the country will be able to get the economy back to where it should be once we succeed in the fight against Covid-19.

“We extend our appreciation to the health and security personnel standing at the forefront of the war against the coronavirus pandemic. While we mourn the 14 who have succumbed, we celebrate the 98 recoveries we have seen so far,” he said.

The President warned that the government would not delay escalating the measures put in place if the need arises.

Some countries managed the pandemic but opened up without proper processes and are now suffering for that, he said.

“We will not delay in escalating the measures we have put in place if (the) need arises,” he added.

The president at the same time launched a National Hygiene Programme which will commence on Wednesday, April 29 and run for the next 30 days.

Counties like Kwale, Kilifi, Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera have registered an increase in the number of reported cases.

More stringent measures will be taken in consultation with county governments to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Head of State also tasked security agencies with upgrading their alert and response measures on porous borders to prevent any security threats that could otherwise compromise the war on Covid-19.