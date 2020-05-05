Covid-19: Kenya confirms 45 new cases, total sharply rises to 535

Forty five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 535.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Tuesday that this is the highest number of Covid-19 cases so far recorded in Kenya.

Out of the total number of the new cases 29 are from Nairobi, 11 are from Mombasa while five are from Wajir and one a Somali national.

In terms of gender 30 are male while 15 are female.

Meanwhile, nine people have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease to 182.

“The total number of those positive of Covid-19 stands at 535. This is because out of the 1,077 samples tested some 45 have turned positive. This is the highest number recorded in 24 hours ever since the first case on March 12,” Mr Kagwe stated.

“Out of this number 29 are from Nairobi, 11 are from Mombasa while 5 are from Wajir. The five from Wajir have a history of recent travel to Mogadishu,” he added.

The CS said that all the 29 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Nairobi are from Eastleigh, which now has a total of 63 people confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Kawangware he said, also continued to be an area of concern alongside Mombasa in Old town area which has recorded a total of 39 confirmed cases.

“That tells you then that there is community transmission happening within Nairobi, specifically within the area of Eastleigh. Fellow Kenyans, this tells us that in those areas of Kawangware, Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa we need to take action.

“And we are in the process of consultation with respective authorities in those areas so we can determine on what action we are going to take,” Mr Kagwe said.

He urged for caution, emphasising that no person is immune to the new disease.