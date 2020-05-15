Covid-19 infections rise to 781 ahead of fresh measures to contain virus

The number of Covid-19 infections have continued to rise in Kenya after 23 more people tested positive overnight bringing the total number of infections to 781.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the 23 patients were confirmed after a total of 2,100 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Dr Aman has also revealed that three more people have died due to complications from the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, raising fatalities due do the virus to 45.

“Each loss of life is tragedy and we pray that Almighty God will comfort their loved ones,”Dr Aman said.

The CAS also injdicated that 18 of the new Covid-19 patients are male while five are female and are aged between 24-85.

Dr Aman also announced that out of the 23 new infections, 11 were reported in Nairobi, five in Mombasa and three in Kajiado counties.

Kiambu and Wajir counties have two confirmed cases each in Thika town Wajir East sub-county respetively.

In Nairobi, the 11 cases are spread in Embakasi where there are six, Kamukunji and Langata which have two each and one in Starehe.

The Kajiado cases include truck drivers tested at the Namanga border and another in Bisil in Kajiado Central Sub-County.

The five cases confirmed in Mombasa were all reported in Mvita.

The CAS has revealed that the government will on Saturday announce fresh measures it intends to take to contain the virus as the renewed 21-day cessation order expires Friday.