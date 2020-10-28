Covid-19 infections and deaths keep rising





Kenya has recorded 1,018 more positive cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, this raising the country’s caseload to 51,851.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that the number of those who succumbed to the virus continued to increase with 16 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours bringing Kenya’s total fatalities to 950.

Kagwe also indicated that the new cases were confirmed from 6,649 samples tested pushing the country’s cumulative Coronavirus tests to 672,771.

From the positive cases reported, 989 are Kenyans and 29 are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 657 are male and 361 are female, while the youngest patient is a nine-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 90.

On a positive note, 426 patients recovered from the virus, 312 of them from the home-based care programme while 114 were discharged from various hospitals across the country bringing the total countrywide recoveries to 35,258.

Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu Kericho and Nakuru lead in the number of positive cases in the last 24 hours.