Covid-19 global cases hit 1 million as deaths surpass 50,000

At least one million people around the world have been infected with coronavirus since the outbreak was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late December.

As of today, Friday, April 3, the novel coronavirus had spread into 204 countries around the world and two international conveyances: the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan, and the Holland America’s MS Zaandam cruise ship.

Those with the virus are 1,016,278, and death stands at 53,236, according to Worldometer, which relies on multiple data sources to track the virus spread.

The true extent of the pandemic is likely to be slightly higher because some countries are suspected of underreporting their figures with more countries also yet to conduct mass testing.

Italy remains the worst-hit country with 13,915 deaths, followed by Spain with 10,348. The US is now the third worst-affected country with 6,095.

Here in Kenya, the numbers have gone up drastically with the start of mass testing.

Thursday registered the highest number of confirmed cases in a day with 29 people testing positive.

“Out of 662 samples, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 28 of them are Kenyans and 1 is Congolese. The total number of those who have tested positive in Kenya is now at 110,” Heath CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

Kenya also has four recovered cases and three deaths.

Kenya’s Director General Public Health Patrick Amoth said current projections indicate about 1,000 cases will be recorded by the end of the first week of April, 5,000 by mid- April and potentially 10,000 by April 30, “in the absence of any drastic intervention”.

In Africa, South Africa has the highest number of confirmed cases at 1,462, with five deaths and 95 recovered cases.

Algeria has the highest number of deaths at 86, with confirmed cases at 986 and 61 recovered cases.