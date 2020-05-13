Covid-19: Four more patients die as total confirmed infections rise to 737

The number of fatalities from the Covid-19 pandemic has risen to 40 after four more patients of the virus died in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman, who revealed that three of virus deaths were reported in Nairobi and one in Mombasa.

The number of people in the country who have contracted the coronavirus has also jumped to 737 after 22 more cases were confirmed out of 1,516 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Dr Aman said the good news is that 22 more people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 bringing total recoveries in Kenya to 281.

Of the 22, the CAS stated that 21 were Kenyans while one was a Ugandan.

“The youngest case is 20 years old while the oldest is 80,” Dr Aman said.

10 of the new cases are from Nairobi, eight from Mombasa, three from Kajiado and one from Bomet, with 17 being male and five female.

Out of the same samples, 25 truck drivers from Tanzania also tested positive at the Namanga border point and were referred back to their country.

The CAS lashed out at businesses operating in areas where movement has been restricted for taking advantage of the situation to hike prices of commodities and other essential goods, terming it immoral.

He warned youths hired under the national hygiene initiative in providing voluntary cleaning services against harassing and extorting commuters at bus terminals.

“It is unlawful to demand money from people within the neighbourhoods that you’re cleaning. We have noted a situation whereby some of them (youth) are forcefully demanding money within the neighbourhood they are cleaning…They should respect the original purpose of the program,” The CAS warned.

Dr Aman told the young people under the initiative to work within their limits.