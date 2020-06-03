June 3: 12-year-old dies as Covid-19 deaths rise to 74 – VIDEO

The Ministry of Health reported 123 more Covid-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the national tally to 2,216.

Dr Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, said during his daily update in Nairobi that three people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 74.

The youngest is a 12-year-old boy who was discovered to have been positive posthumously.

A total of 85,058 tests have been done to date with Nairobi recording 44 cases, Mombasa 34, Busia 20, Kiambu three among others.

The country recorded the highest number of discharges on Wednesday.

“I am delighted to inform you that today, we have discharged 54 patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease,” he said.

