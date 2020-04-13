Covid-19: Confirmed virus cases jump to 208 – VIDEO

The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kenya has risen to 208 after 11 more cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who revealed that four of the 11 who tested positive had a history of travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Kagwe said six of those who were confirmed with the new infections are male and five female between the ages of 1 and 42.

This as even as one patient succumbed to the disease in Nairobi raising the total death toll to nine, since the first case was confirmed on March 13, 2020.

However, the CS noted that the good news is that the country recorded 15 full recoveries in the past 24 hours, as a total of 674 samples were tested.

The new cases are drawn from five counties; Mandera with 4 cases, Mombasa with 3, Nairobi with 2 while both Machakos and Nakuru recorded one each.

“Four of the cases are from the mandatory quarantine centres with the rest from outside the centres,” said Kagwe during the media briefing at Afya House.

Overally, a total of 2, 306 contacts have been monitored across the country, according to the CS.