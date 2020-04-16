Covid-19: Confirmed cases rise to 234 as fatalities also jump to 11

Nine more people have tested positive for the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, signalling the rising cases of community transmissions in the country.

This was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in an address to the nation on the virus on Tuesday, revealing that confirmed coronavirus cases have shot up to 234.

“In the last 24 hours we have conducted 704 tests out of which nine persons have tested positive for coronavirus,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta has also revealed the number of people who have died in Kenya has risen to 11 even as 53 patients who recovered from the deadly virus have been discharged.

“The total number of persons who have tested positive is now at 234. Fortunately for us 53 persons have also turned negative and have been discharged,” said Kenyatta.

Ages on the new persons infected with the virus ranges from 2 to 69.

President Kenyatta acknowledged efforts and the exceptional work being done by medical practioners in Kenya in the fight against Covid-19.

He added that measures being put in place by the government are helping to slow down the rate the virus is spreading, but warned Kenyans to still maintain caution.

“Our measures are slowing the rate the disease would be spreading but we must be honest and say that there are still infections underway in nearly half of our counties,” the head of state said.

Kenyatta added: “We have lost 11 persons to this disease and nearly 1,000 are still in quarantine and 156 in isolation facilities. Fellow Kenyans these are not just numbers these are people human beings.

“They range in age from 2 to 64 years. None of these people set out to be infected we can all be infected if we are not careful,” he intimated.

Coronavirus, he warned, was not a respecter of age, status, ethnicity or race for even leaders have been infected and have had to seek serious medical attention.

The president applauded government officials and other agencies for their stellar response since the confirmation of the first Covid-19 case in the country.

He said this has been realised through the introduction of mass testing which, according to him, is key to the quick detection and treating of the disease.

“Our testing capabilities has gone up dramatically and we have tested over 10,000 people this week the ministry of Health has received more testing reagents that will allow us to upscale our testing capacities starting with targeted areas,” he noted.